Thieves steal £25,000 worth of equipment from Earls Barton site

More than £25,000 of building site machinery has been stolen by thieves who broke into three secure containers on a construction site near Earls Barton.

Police say the theft, which happened some time between 1pm last Saturday and 7am yesterday (November 20), would have required the use of a van or similar-sized vehicle to have removed the items.

It is the third time the site, close to the A4500, has been targeted in 14 months.

Anyone with information can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.