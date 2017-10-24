Thieves escape with cash after targeting ATM at Raunds shop

Thieves escaped with a quantity of cash after ripping an ATM from the wall of a shop in Raunds.

The raid took place at about 4am today (Tuesday) at the Spar store in the High Street.

These pictures taken by David Anderson show the damage caused to the cash machine and window.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The offenders stole a quantity of cash and made off in a dark coloured Audi in the direction of Brick Kiln Way.”

Officers are appealing for any witnesses who saw or heard anything at the time of the incident.

They would also like to hear from anyone with any sightings of the dark coloured vehicle in the area in the early hours.

The Spar shop in High Street, Raunds, earlier today

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.