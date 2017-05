Witnesses are being sought following a theft from a building site in Corby.

Between 7.30pm and 8.45pm on Monday (May 8), offenders in a Renault Traffic van got into the building site after cutting the chain to the gate in Gainsborough Road.

A police spokesman said building materials were taken.

One of the offenders is described as wearing a grey tracksuit and an Adidas jumper and with his face covered.

Witnesses can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.