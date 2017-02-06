Thieves armed with large kitchen knife flee empty-handed after breaking into Wellingborough house

Thieves armed with a large kitchen knife fled empty-handed after being disturbed and chased away from a house in Wellingborough.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the burglary which took place in Mulberry Close sometime between midday and 12.25pm on Saturday, January 21.

The offenders broke into the house via a patio door, but were disturbed by the home owner who chased them away empty-handed in the direction of Ryeburn Way.

Both offenders were white men aged about 20.

The first was of thin build, about 6ft and wore a grey hooded jumper and grey jogging bottoms.

He also had a black scarf covering his face and was carrying a large kitchen knife.

The second offender was of stocky build and about 5ft 8in, he wore a black jacket and black deerstalker hat.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information about it.

Witnesses or anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111555.