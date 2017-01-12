Theatre date for dinosaur presenter Ben Garrod

Families are being invited to learn more about dinosaurs at Kettering’s Lighthouse Theatre on Thursday, February 16, with a little help from BBC presenter Ben Garrod.

Ben, who worked with David Attenborough on the BBC One programme Attenborough and the Giant Dinosaur, says the show is a hands-on experience for children and all the family.

Using footage from the BBC’s Planet Dinosaur as well as images from his own palaeontological digs, Ben will talk about the deadliest predators that ever roamed the planet and the ones that, 65 million years ago, could have been walking around Northamptonshire.

He said: “We have all at some point had a fascination with dinosaurs or thought they’re pretty cool. I want to give families the chance to take everything they thought they knew about these ancient animals and discover the truth.

“We’ll be using the most recent and up to date studies to give audiences as many amazing and cool facts as we can.

“I have done talks where kids will stick up their hands and ask me questions I don’t know the answer to, so maybe I’ll learn something too!”

Tickets for the show at the Lighthouse Theatre, which is at 2pm, are available to buy at www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk or on 01536 414141.

They cost £14 for adults, £12 for children and a family ticket (four people) is £50.