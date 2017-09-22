The hunt is on to find your 2017 Pub of the Year

Help us to choose the top 10 finalists.
We all have different ideas of what makes a perfect pub. Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?
Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks? Yes, pubs are a haven of solace and authenticity.
Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a well-stocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism. Who should make the top 10 from our list of nominees?
To vote, post us the coupon in this week’s Northants Telegraph stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite from the list.
Closing date for votes is 10am Friday, October 6, 2017.
Please note, unfortunately we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or after the closing date.
Vote for one of these
1. Abacus & Attica Pub, 19 Dalkeith Place, Kettering
2. Bar Qubano, Ebenezer Place, Kettering
3. Beefeater, 2 Little Colliers Field, Great Oakley
4. Bell Inn, 32 Bell Hill, Wellingborough
5. Brewers Fayre Telford Lodge, Rothwell Road, Kettering
6. Earl of Dalkeith, 13-15 Dalkeith Place, Kettering
7. Good Companions, Hallwood Road, Kettering
8. Hobsons Choice, Pegasus Court, Kettering
9. O’Malleys Irish Bar, 19 Dalkeith Place, Kettering
10. Olde Victoria, Bakehouse Lane, Burton Latimer
11. Overstone Arms, Stringers Hill, Pytchley
12. Peacock Inn, 7 Lower Street, Kettering
13. Queens Arms, 11 Isham Road, Orlingbury
14. Rothwell Charter Inn, 1 Sun Hill, Rothwell
15. Shire Horse, 18 Newland Street, Kettering
16. Talbot Inn, 33 Meadow Road, Kettering
17. The Alexandra Arms, 39 Victoria Street, Kettering
18. The Beeswing, 226 Rockingham Road,Kettering
19. The Briars, 71 Brambleside, Kettering
20. The Hare, Main Street, Loddington
21. The Harlequin, 136 Stamford Road, Kettering
22. The Lamb Inn, 24 Orlingbury Road, Wellingborough
23. The Miller, 2 Millers Lane, Wellingborough
24. The Piper, Windmill Avenue, Kettering
25. The Red Lion, 42 High Street, Cranford
26. The Samuel Pepys, Slipton Lane, Slipton
27. The Stirrup Cup, Woodlands Avenue, Barton Seagrave
28. The Ten O Clock, 42 Main Street, Wellingborough
29. The Warren, Stamford Road, Kettering
30. The White Lion, 38 Queens Street, Geddington
31. The Woolcomber, St Johns Road, Kettering
32. Thornhill Arms, 2 Station Road, Rushton
33. Three Cranes, 1 Loddington Road, Cransley
34. Trading Post, 10 Bignal Court, Kettering
35. Vane Arms, Main Street, Sudborough
36. Wayfarers Inn, 296 London Road, Kettering
37. White Hart Inn, 11 West Street, Geddington
38. Woolpack Inn, Market Hill, Rothwell
39. Xtra, Dalkeith Place, Kettering
40. Samuel Lloyd, Rockingham Road, Corby
41. The Cardigan Arms, The Jamb, Corby
42. The Saxon Crown, Elizabeth Street, Corby
43. Rockingham Arms, Studfall Avenue, Corby
44. Shire Horse, Willow Brook Road, Corby
45. Harpers Brook, Butland Rd, Corby
46. Hatton Arms, Arnhill Road, Gretton
47. Lord Nelson, Brigstock Road, Stanion
48. Rose & Crown, High Street, Islip
49. Fox Inn, High Street, Thrapston
50. Rose & Crown, High Street, Rushden
51. King Edward VI, Queen Street, Rushden
52. Needle & Awl, Northampton Road, Rushden
53. Queens Head , High Street, Higham Ferrers
54. Star & Garter, The Green, Chelveston
55. The Cutting Room, Park Road, Wellingborough
56. Ranelagh Arms, Ranelagh Road, Wellingborough
57. The Priory , Bourton Way, Wellingborough
58. Oliver Twist, High Street, Irthlingborough
59. Sondes Arms, Main Street, Rockingham
60. The Stag’s Head, High Street, Great Doddington
61. The Ock ‘n’ Dough, Farm Road, Wellingborough
62. The Volunteer, Midland Road, Wellingborough
63. The Red Well, Silver Street, Wellingborough
64. The Rising Sun, Mill Road, Wellingborough
65. The Stitching Pony, 7 Market Street, Kettering
66. The Dukes Arms , 83 High Street, Woodford
