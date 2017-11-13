Test yourself with quiz night in Wellingborough

People will be able to put their brains to the test with a quiz night at Glamis Hall on Saturday (November 18).

Teams of five are invited to take part in the quiz night being held at the community centre in Goldsmith Road, Wellingborough, this weekend.

Tickets cost £8 per person, which includes a choice of hot food - either sausage and chips, fishcakes and chips or vegetarian sausage and chips.

Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start at the event with ‘Gadders’ from Radio Northampton as quiz master.

There will be a raffle and bar available on the night.

For more information or to buy tickets call Glamis Hall on 01933 677326.