Test yourself at quiz night for Rushden-based children’s charity

A charity quiz night is being held to raise money for the Rushden-based children’s charity Spurgeons.

The event is being held at the Commonwealth Centre at Scott Bader in Wollaston on Friday, November 10.

Doors open at 7pm and the challenge begins at 7.30pm.

The cost is £12 per team with a maximum of four people, and all funds raised will go to Spurgeons.

This year is the 150th anniversary of the charity, which is based in Rushden and has supported thousands of vulnerable and disadvantaged children in England.

It is one of the UK’s leading children’s charities, and in the past year has delivered more than 80 services, coming into contact with more than 37,000 children and 64,000 parents or carers.

Teams must pre-book for the quiz night and can do so by contacting Sue Dennis on 01933 417397 or 07976 811814 or by sending an email to sdennis@spurgeons.org.

There will be prizes for the winning team and those at the bottom of the leader table.

For more information about Spurgeons, click here