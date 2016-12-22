Tesco F&F staff donate presents to children at KGH

Staff at Tesco’s F&F brand in Kettering donated presents to sick children after raising money through a raffle.

Workers held a Christmas party on Friday (December 16) and held a raffle, selling 120 tickets.

The money was used by the fundraisers, made up of Jayne Jessop, Tracey Gray, Tracey Sawford and Claire Washington, to buy presents for children on KGH’s Skylark Ward.

F&F manager at Kettering’s Tesco Jayne Jessop said: “As a team we are committed to helping in the community and it was a privilege to be able to make so many poorly children in hospital at Christmas smile.”