Tents and sleeping bags needed to help the homeless in Corby

A church group is appealing for donations of tents and sleeping bags as it tries to help homeless people in Corby.

Volunteers from the Candle of Light Christian Spiritual Church has been going out over the Christmas period to give out warm clothing, bedding and food to people sleeping rough for several years.

Tents are needed to help the homeless in Corby

But they are now trying to extend their work with homeless people in the town and earlier this year they started operating from the Corby Volunteer Centre every Wednesday between 11am and 3pm.

They are giving out hot food and drinks, clothes and tents as well as providing access to a hot shower outside.

Dennis Binks from the church, which is part of the Corinthian Church, said: “Last Christmas we went out and found 18 homeless people and took food to them.

“We are now getting between 15 and 30 people coming along on a Wednesday.

“But we haven’t got all the homeless coming here for help.”

Dennis is keen for the church to try and help as many homeless people as they can, and he is appealing for help with this.

He said: “We are desperate for tents and sleeping bags.

“When the weather is wet, the tents and sleeping bags are soaked.”

Dennis said they have got tarpaulins to put over the tents to help out when the weather is bad, but any donations of equipment which can help people who are living on the streets would be welcomed.

As well as donations of tents and sleeping bags, Dennis said they would be very grateful for donations of tinned food, dried food, packets of biscuits, crisps and bottled water.

They are also in need of clothing for men and women, as well as women’s underwear to help any females who come to them for help.

Anyone who would like to make a donation can call Dennis on 07914 270842.