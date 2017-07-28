Tensions run high at meeting over future of Corby Urgent Care Centre

There were outbursts aplenty at a tense meeting over the future of the Corby Urgent Care Centre last night (Thursday).

More than 100 people crammed into the White Hart in Corby Old Village to share their concerns after it was revealed there are no takers for a new contract due to start on October 1.

Those on the top table, including MP Tom Pursglove, Corby Council leader Tom Beattie and representatives from Corby CCG, made it clear that they didn’t want the discussion to be political - but that was never likely to be the case.

Labour councillor Mary Butcher told Mr Pursglove that he worked for his constituents and that members of the public were his boss, to which the Conservative replied: “So unneccessary.”

Fellow Labour councillor John McGhee told the MP that he had to fight for more money for Corby.

Mr Pursglove told the meeting he was willing to ask ministers for more funding.

Many members of the public also shared their stories of how the centre had helped them, including those who wouldn’t have been there without it.

But while the Tory MP came under heavy fire, he said: “It’s inconceivable that any review process won’t include the urgent care centre at the heart of it.

“You can be assured that I will fight tooth and nail to keep this centre open.”

Cllr Beattie said he would work cross-party with Mr Pursglove on the issue, as he did with the steel crisis.

The meeting also heard from Carole Deghani and Joanne Watt from Corby CCG, and Lorna Garner from Lakeside Plus.

But those from Corby CCG weren’t able to comment on contingency aspects for legal reasons over a dispute which should be concluded by August 4.

No real progress on the future of the centre was made at the meeting but it provided a platform for many to make one thing clear - it must stay open.