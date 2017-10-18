Tenant book aims to beat the negative stereotypes

Kettering Council’s dedicated tenant committee member of the Association of Retained Council Housing (ARCH), Martyn Lund, has helped produce the Fair Press for Tenants guide that helps journalists report social housing fairly.

Martyn formed part of the editorial team working on the project and more than 400 social housing tenants took the time to contribute to the new guide.

It reveals a series of facts and explores the history of social housing, with real life stories from tenants, who explain how they feel they are currently represented in the media.

Martyn, Representative of the ARCH Tenants Group and Producer of the Fair Press for Tenants Guide, said: “Tenants often get a bad name, and slowly it is getting worse.

”It is important to talk to tenants to reduce the negative stereotypes that surround social housing.

“This guide helps to make people understand the real statistics.”

The Fair Press for Tenants is a guide to reporting on social housing and was produced by people who are living in social housing to help journalists and other media workers report fairly and reduce negative stereotypes around the topic.

The guide was launched as part of the Benefit to Society Campaign, which is supported by the Association of Retained Council Housing.