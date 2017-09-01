Temporary reduction of opening hours at Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden police stations

There will be a temporary reduction of opening hours at several police station front desks in the county.

Northants Police has released details of the reduced opening hours today (Friday).

A spokesman for the force said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, there will be a reduction in the opening hours of the front desks of some of our local police stations for the next week.”

How this will affect police stations in Corby, Kettering, Wellingborough and Rushden are listed below.

Other stations affected are Guildhall and Weston Favell in Northampton, as well as Daventry.

The stations will remain open for usual hours on dates not listed.

For details of each of the police stations’ usual opening hours, click here

The affected dates at each station are listed below:

Corby

- Thursday, September 7: 11am-4pm

- Friday, September 8: 1pm-6pm

Kettering

- Tuesday, September 5: 8.30am-4pm

- Thursday, September 7: 8.30am-4pm

Wellingborough

- Saturday, September 9: 10am-3pm

Rushden

- Closed until Monday, September 11