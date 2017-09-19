Temporary fishing ban at Corby Boating Lake as Carp showing ‘signs of distress’

A temporary fishing ban has been put in place at Corby Boating Lake.

Corby Council has said that no fishing will be permitted in the lake for the next couple of weeks.

A council spokesman said: “This is due to the Carp in the lake sadly showing signs of distress.

“The council is and will continue to work closely with the Environment Agency and Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), who have agreed that there should be no fishing whilst further tests are undertaken to identify the cause of distress.

“The council understands this is disappointing and apologises to those wishing to fish, but hopes that everyone will appreciate that the health and well-being of the wildlife within the lake comes first.

“We will of course endeavour to keep members of the public updated as to when fishing will be permitted.”