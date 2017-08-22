Teenagers show their support for Johnny’s Happy Place in Kettering

Young people taking part in the National Citizen Service (NCS) scheme have raised more than £600 for Johnny’s Happy Place (JHP).

JHP was set up by the family of Johnny Mackay who died after taking his own life in October 2014 aged just 29.

Some of the books the youngsters bought for JHP

The voluntary organisation runs a cafe at the Keystone Youth Centre in Rockingham Road, Kettering, every Saturday to support people like Johnny and it is raising funds to give the kitchen a makeover.

Georgina Bosworth has been taking part in the NCS scheme this summer, and she suggested to members of Team 13 that they could support JHP as part of the social action project.

Johnny’s mum Denise Mackay said: “They are all absolutely divine young people.

“They have raised over £600 with a cake sale and the next day all 15 were charging their parents £10 to do chores around the house.”

Team 13

The youngsters used the money to buy a toaster as well as spending £170 on some books and adult colouring books before giving the remainder of the cash to JHP.

The money was raised through a cake sale, tombola, sponsored chores and a leaflet drop for JHP.

Katie Hadley, team leader for Team 13, said: “I did NCS when I was 16, it’s a really good scheme.

“It is a government funded project to help young people learn life skills and new skills.”

Team 13 member Chloe Earl said: “I have gained a lot of confidence.

“I was not a very confident person but during the first week I started to blossom and came out of my shell.

“I have made the most amazing friends and learnt a lot from it.”

Denise couldn’t thank Georgina and the other youngsters aged 15 and 16 enough for their support, and she added: “I wish you all the luck in the world with whatever you are doing and thank you for what you have done for us and for raising our profile.”

Designed for teenagers on the cusp of adulthood, the NCS programme enables young people to come together to take part in a series of new experiences and challenges, make new connections and skills then put these to use in social action projects in their local communities.