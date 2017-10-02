Teenager assaulted in Desborough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was assaulted in Desborough.

The 16-year-old boy was with a friend when they were approached by a group of four men who proceeded to assault the teenager before making off in a car.

The assault took place in Gold Street, Desborough, between 8.30pm and 8.50pm on Wednesday, September 20.

The offenders were all white and one wore a blue hooded top.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this assault, should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.