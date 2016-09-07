Teenage passenger from Northamptonshire dies following car crash

A 19-year-old woman from Northamptonshire has died following a road accident.

Thames Valley Police said today that the fatal collision happened in Banbury at around 9.55am on Monday. A silver Toyota Yaris was involved in a collision on the A361 near Williamscot Hill.

The vehicle left the road and collided with a tree. The driver and front seat passenger, both 19-year-old women from Northants, were taken to John Radcliffe Hospital.

The front seat passenger has sadly subsequently died from injuries sustained in the collision. Her next of kin has been informed.

The driver was later released from hospital with relatively minor injuries.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw the collision or who saw the silver Toyota Yaris travelling prior to the collision.

Anyone with information about the incident call 101 quoting URN 353 5/9 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.