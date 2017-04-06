Teenage girl kicked and punched in attempted robbery on Northampton estate

A teenage girl was kicked and punched during an attempted robbery on a Northampton estate.

The 17-year-old was walking along the path which runs by Lings Wood, behind Prentice Court and Goldcrest Court in Goldings just after midnight on Sunday, February 26.

She was approached by a group of people who asked her for money.

When she refused and tried to walk away, they knocked her to the ground and kicked and punched her.

The first offender is described as a white man, 20 to 25-year-old, 5ft 8in tall and with very short brown hair shaved at the sides.

He was wearing a grey hooded top with a black jacket over the top, and grey tracksuit bottoms.

A second offender is described as a black man wearing dark clothing with his hood up and there was a third offender also with a hood up and short hair.

Witnesses can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.