Teacher to take on Paris cycle trek challenge

A languages teacher is taking on a mammoth 350 mile cycle journey from his home in Gretton to Paris in a bid to raise money for a county charity which helps young people realise their sporting or creative ambitions.

Andrew Hartley, 51, says the journey – which will see him cross the Channel via Eurostar – will take about four days.

He is being accompanied by cycling enthusiast and friend James Firmin.

The pair will set off from Gretton Village Green at 9am on Wednesday, May 31, and people are encouraged to come along and wish them ‘Bon Voyage’.

Andrew is fundraising for The Travers Foundation, a volunteer-run charity which helps 13 to 30-year-olds living in Northamptonshire, Rutland or Leicestershire improve their skills in sports, creative and performing arts.

Andrew is a volunteer funding team leader of the charity, so works very closely with beneficiaries and their families and sees close-up how the charity changes young people’s lives by helping them achieve their dreams.

He is being met at The Eiffel Tower in Paris by charity chairman Terry Forsey and his wife Susan, and by trustee Martin McEvoy and his partner Jo Lister.

To sponsor Andrew, and for further information on the Travers Foundation visit www.travers-foundation.org.uk.