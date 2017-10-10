Taxi fares: How Corby, East Northants, Kettering and Wellingborough compare with the rest of the UK

Corby is among the 20 cheapest places to hail a cab in the country, according to new data.

Research compiled by Private Hire Taxi Monthly has compared fares for a two-mile journey by local authorities, based on four passengers.

Of the 366 local authorities in the country, with number one being the most expensive, Corby is ranked at 350 with its £4.60 fare.

East Northants comes in marginally higher at 347 with a fare of £4.70, with Wellingborough rated at 327 with a fare of £4.90.

Kettering charges the most in the north of the county, with its two-mile journey costing £6. The charge is the 132nd most expensive in the country.

Other ratings and charges in Northamptonshire include: Daventry (313, £5), South Northants (318, £5) and Northampton (95, £6.20).

South Kesteven’s is the cheapest in the country.

The Lincolnshire council district’s average fare of just £3.50 is £5.70 cheaper than the most expensive Tariff 1 rate.

More populous areas on the cheaper end of the scale include Sunderland and Preston (both £5.40), Cardiff (£5.59) and Portsmouth at £5.60.

Those on the Western Isles get the cheapest deal in Scotland, paying just £4.20 on average, while the Blaenau Gwent area is the cheapest taxi spot in Wales at £4.30.

When it comes to the most expensive areas, those close to busy airports are unsurprisingly top of the list.

Passengers going in and out of Luton Airport can expect to pay £9.20 on average, while Heathrow passengers will be charged £7.20.

The capital also comes with predictably costly fares.

Passengers in Watford (£8.40), Epsom & Ewell (£7.20) and Dartford (£7) all feel the effect of being so close to London, while those in the city itself face an average fare of £7.20.

East Lothian is the most expensive Scottish area (£6.80), while in the most expensive area of Wales (Carmarthenshire), a two-mile trip will cost £6.

Brighton (£6.80), Bristol and Leeds (£6.20) are all north of six pounds, while cities like Glasgow (£5.80), Manchester (£5.70) and Edinburgh (£5.60) hover around a national average fare of about £5.70.