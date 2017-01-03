Taxi driver threatened with knife during robbery in Northampton by gang of four men

A private hire taxi driver was robbed at knife-point in Northampton, early on New Year’s Day, police have reported.

A spokesman for the force said the 44-year-old man stopped near to Knights Brook Pharmacy in Ecton Brook Road to pick up a passenger at about 7am on Sunday, January 1, when he was approached by a group of four white men, all of who were wearing stockings over their faces.

"Three of the men got into the back of the car while the fourth got into the front and threatened the driver with a knife.

"They demanded cash, which was handed over and made off from the scene," the spokesman added.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.