Tanzania trip gets a step closer for Corby students

A group of students from Corby’s Brooke Weston Academy have received a welcome donation from Taylor Wimpey East Midlands to help prepare them for a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Tanzania in Africa.

The housebuilder which is currently building homes at its Bluebelle development on the outskirts of town, donated £250 to 13 students from Years 9, 10 and 11 who will embark on a 21-day safari expedition in July 2018.

Each pupil taking part in the trip has to raise £3,495 to secure their place.

This has been generated from a number of school-run events including refreshment sales and carwashing.

“Most students have now started their fundraising,” said Sophie Reynolds, a science teacher at Brooke Weston Academy who will join pupils on the journey. “However, some are further ahead than others, so a number of people still have a fair distance to go in order to reach their target. We have organised trips to Borneo and the Galápagos Islands in previous years, but we felt Tanzania would be the perfect destination for our expedition.”

“I would like to say a big thank you to Taylor Wimpey for their donation. Organising a trip like this is always very costly, so we appreciate all the help that we receive.”

Rob Curry, from Taylor Wimpey, said: “We are committed to supporting the communities in which we build our new homes.”