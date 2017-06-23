Talks ongoing over roundabout opposite Kettering’s crematorium

Talks surrounding access at the junction of Warren Hill and Gipsy Lane relating to a 350-home planning application are continuing.

The application for the development on land between Gipsy Lane and the A14 was deferred in April because of concerns with the proposal for traffic lights at the junction.

Councillors agreed to look into the potential for a roundabout, despite the applicants appealing against the deferral decision, and have drawn up plans.

The update will be discussed by councillors at a planning meeting on Tuesday (June 27).

A report prepared for them says: “Since the committee deferral the local planning authority and highway authority have sought to progress a roundabout proposal for the Warren Hill/Gipsy Lane junction as requested by members.

“Colleagues at Northamptonshire Highways’ design team have produced a detailed plan, which ensures appropriate levels of highway capacity within future year scenarios.

“Site inspections and analysis of the draft scheme has allowed consideration to be given to the costings of the proposed roundabout in comparison to the signalised junction proposed by the applicant.

“The roundabout scheme itself includes two lanes for entry and exit on the Warren Hill arms, with revised single lane entry and exit points for the crematorium and Gipsy Lane.”

While much of the scheme can be delivered within the existing highway, the proposal would require the use of land outside the crematorium which is owned by Kettering Council.

A cost for this land would need to be agreed but the principle of using some of the land outside the crematorium, which may benefit its users, has been acknowledged.

The applicant, Peterborough Diocesan Board of Finance, lodged an appeal against the deferral on the grounds that the local planning authority (Kettering Council) failed to give notice of its decision within the appropriate period.

The roundabout option will be presented to the planning inspector to inform their considerations of the appeal site.