Talented teenagers taking to the stage in Barton Seagrave

Some of the brightest young stars will be taking to the stage for a show containing music, song and dance.

The Youth Of Today show is set to bring together some of the area’s finest teenage talent in the performing arts on stage at The Masque theatre in Barton Seagrave.

Dancers, vocalists and musicians will perform in a compilation show devised and produced by Jonathan Reynolds and 17-year-old Lauren Jones.

Lauren will also compere the show, including numbers from the world of musical theatre.

It will include modern favourites Wicked and Newsies & Hamilton alongside timeless classics such as Oklahoma, My Fair Lady and Phantom Of The Opera.

There will also be a couple of famous operatic arias, ensemble vocal groups, country music, a great mix of contemporary, ballet, tap and street dance and an inspiring young violinist.

The forthcoming production promises to be a wonderful night of entertainment showcasing talented teenagers from the local area.

But the production will not only be concentrating on the area’s ‘on stage’ talent as the entire technical team and stage crew will also be teenagers.

Under the guidance of Phil Bennett, one of the area’s most sought after stage technicians, these youngsters will be responsible for The Youth Of Today lighting, sound, stage management and crew.

The Youth Of Today show starts at 7.30pm on Sunday, May 14, at The Masque theatre in Barton Seagrave.

Tickets can be bought online at lighthousetheatre.co.uk or by calling 01536 414141.