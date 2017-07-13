Swimmers take to River Nene after Kettering pool closure

Swimmers hit by the closure of Kettering’s pool have started training in the River Nene because of a lack of water space.

Earlier this week it was announced that the pool in London Road will remain closed until August 21.

Swimmers at last night's session in the Nene. Pictures by Mike Annable.

It’s been closed since June 20, when a piece of panelling fell from the ceiling.

With Wellingborough’s pool also closed for planned repairs and pool space elsewhere already booked, swimmers from Kettering took a novel approach to training last night (Wednesday) – by diving into the River Nene at Wadenhoe.

Kettering Swimming Club committee member Mike Annable said: “While open water swimming is popular amongst some of our members, the driver for this session is because we cannot find time in another pool to replace our Wednesday evening training sessions for three of our squads.”

The potential for a new pool in Kettering has been a talking point since it was first brought up at a council meeting in December.

Council officers said to build one would put a ‘significant strain on finances’ but a research group was set up to look into the possibility of a new pool.

Independent councillor Michael Brown said it is sad to see the decline of sports facilities in Kettering.

He said: “It is sad to see the seemingly continuing and sustained neglect of our sports and leisure facilities by this council administration.

“From hockey to football to swimming, our local residents are being forced out of the borough and even into rivers and this simply is not good enough for the taxpayers of this borough.

“Fresh policy, management and real vision is needed urgently before it’s too late.”