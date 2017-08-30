Swim for free at refurbished Wellingborough pool

Swimmers in Wellingborough will be able to swim for free all day during public sessions when the Waendel Leisure Centre pool re-opens on Monday (September 4).

Anyone visiting the centre on the day can enter a free prize draw to win a month-long family swim pass, normally worth £47.99.

There will also be a special re-opening offer throughout September of no joining fee on any memberships at the Waendel Leisure Centre, including swimming memberships and swimming lessons.

The pool closed at the beginning of June to allow for essential refurbishment works, including relining of both the main pool and teaching pool, and upgrading of the changing rooms.

A new sauna and steam room have also been added and will be ready for use later this month.

Council leader Martin Griffiths said: “We’re delighted to provide these additional facilities at the Waendel Leisure Centre for both swimmers and gym users and the repairs will ensure that the pool is fit for purpose for years to come.

“During the closure, we also took the opportunity to install solar panels on the building as part of a longer term cost-saving initiative to generate income and reduce carbon emissions.

“As a council we are committed to improving our sports facilities in the years ahead as the borough grows and prospers.”

Visit https://www.placesforpeopleleisure.org/centres/waendel-leisure-centre/ for more information about the Waendel Leisure Centre and to view the swim timetable.