Suspected World War Two explosive device found in Irchester

Officers cordoned off an area of Irchester following the discovery of a suspected World War Two explosive device.

Police were called to the property at about midday today (Tuesday).

A police spokesman said: “We had a report of a suspected World War Two explosive device found at a property in Wollaston Road, Irchester.

“We put a cordon in place while they assessed it.”

The spokesman said that the bomb disposal team (EOD) is at the scene.

No buildings were evacuated and the cordon was only in place for a short time as a precaution.