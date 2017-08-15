Suspected illegal immigrants found in lorry in Wellingborough

Have your say

Children were among a group of suspected illegal immigrants discovered in the back of a lorry in Wellingborough.

Police were called after reports of some men jumping out of a lorry in London Road, Wellingborough, at about 10.45am yesterday (Monday) followed by a second report about 15 minutes later.

Police were called just before 11am yesterday

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The first one was someone reporting that they had seen some men jumping out of a lorry in London Road.

“The second was that a number of people had been found in a lorry in Nest Farm Road.

“Three adults and four children were detained by police and we informed the immigration authorities.”

They were taken into safe custody until the immigration authorities arrived.

Police on the Hemmingwell estate yesterday