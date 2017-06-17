Survey to check safety of memorials in Higham Ferrers cemetery

A survey to check the safety of some memorials in the cemetery at Higham Ferrers is to be carried out next week.

Higham Ferrers Town Council will be using a contractor to carry out a safety inspection of all those memorials in the oldest part of the town cemetery and any memorials in the cemetery over 1.5m in height on Wednesday (June 21) and Thursday (June 22).

The town council manages the cemetery, which includes grounds maintenance and cemetery memorials.

It has posted the following information on its website to let people know about the survey and possible work which may be required afterwards.

It says: “Under Article 3 of the Local Authorities Cemeteries Order 1977, the council is empowered to take immediate action to make safe dangerous memorials.

“Any memorials which are considered unsafe and an immediate danger to the visiting public will be made safe by the contractors and owners of the affected memorials will be notified in writing at their address registered with the cemetery.

“Memorials found to be unsafe but not an immediate danger will be identified by a notice fixed to the memorial stating the memorial is a potential danger and that it should not be touched.

“The owners of the affected memorial will be notified in writing.

“All private graves, with their memorials, should be kept in good repair by their owners.

“Notice will be sent to the owner if repairs are required.

“If repairs are not made within three months then the council can carry out the repairs or remove the memorial at the expense of the owner.

“Re-instatement of the memorial will also be at the expense of the owner.

“Anyone concerned about the safety of a memorial you own can consult and employ a registered monumental mason.”

For more information about the survey, email the town clerk at info@highamferrers-tc.gov.uk or write to Town Hall, Market Square, Higham Ferrers, NN10 8BT.