Supporters of Northamptonshire’s Teamwork Trust to take on Great North Run

A group of supporters of Northamptonshire charity Teamwork Trust are hoping to raise £5,000 by taking on the Great North Run.

The runners have already raised £3,000 for the charity, which has bases in Wellingborough, Kettering and Corby, ahead of the run in Newcastle on September 10.

And now they’re appealing for one more fundraising push to try and break the £5,000 barrier.

Robert Hancock, Elba UK and Carlos Martin Prestige Homes which have premises in Wellingborough, along with Mark Pearson, from Kettering’s Simpson and Partners, have signed up for the half-marathon to help people with mental health needs, learning and physical disabilities.

Joining the trio will be Teamwork Trust’s strategic director John Bruce and business and fund development officer Nick Hayton.

Mr Hancock, who has never run long-distance before and admits he loathes running, said: “I have already started my training and am running two or three times per week – only a couple of miles at a time for now and guess what?

“I think I hate long-distance running more now than I did before but what is spurring me on is knowledge that Teamwork Trust will benefit.

“This is my first charity event and I can’t think of anything more difficult than running but Teamwork Trust is my incentive.”

Carlos said: “Robert and I are sharing tips and motiving each other and I hope to complete the run in under two hours, while raising money for this exceptional charity.”

Mark added: “I used to with people with learning difficulties, but it never felt like work to me.

“I am passionate about society treating everyone the same so Teamwork Trust is a perfect fit for me and I will run and fundraise to help this charity continue its good work.”

To donate, click here or here.