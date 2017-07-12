Support for Gerry Gent sees cyclists ride 90 miles from Wellingborough to Skegness

A team of 21 cyclists were given a huge welcome after riding 90 miles from Wellingborough to Skegness.

They were riding for Gerry Gent, who is just about to turn one but has been fighting neuroblastoma since last year.

They were also raising money for Niamh’s Next Step, the charity set up in memory of five-year-old Niamh who died from the cancer in 2012.

The team, which included Gerry’s dad Floyd Gent and four students from Sir Christopher Hatton Academy, set off from Gleneagles Social Club in Wellingborough at 5am on the day and arrived nine hours later.

Floyd said: “Everyone has done so much for us and I am a bit of a proud person so I wanted to do something myself, to achieve something and get out there so I came up with the idea of riding to Skegness.

“For me, I wanted to achieve something and raise awareness about it, which I want to continue doing.

Some of the team outside Gleneagles Social Club in Wellingborough before setting off

“It’s not over for Gerry yet, we have got a long way to go, but the ride has given me a focus so it has helped me as well.”

Floyd admitted the cycle ride was tough at times, but they had trained hard and the welcome they got from family and friends at the finish was very special.

Floyd said: “It was amazing, just incredible.”

And he added: “Thank you to everyone that’s supported us, no matter how big or small.

Gerry Gent (top right) and Niamh Curry (bottom left)

“I want to thank everybody from me and Danielle and the family because it is amazing and it’s not even over yet.

“We will keep fighting with Gerry.

“Neuroblastoma is such a horrible, aggressive cancer.”

Niamh’s dad Chris Curry from Wellingborough was among those supporting the cyclists by driving one of the support vans carrying water and equipment on the day.

He said: “It was amazing, they did 90 miles in nine hours.

“There were about 100 people there to meet them at Skegness and when I watched it back on the video, it gave me goosebumps - it was absolutely phenomenal.”

The money is still being counted, but all funds raised will go to Niamh’s Next Step.

Chris, who was full of praise for all the cyclists and their efforts in training for the fundraiser, said: “They were wearing Niamh’s Next Step tops, but were riding for Gerry.

“They want to put money into research in Gerry’s name so once all the money has been counted, it will be coming directly to us and it will go into research.

“It’s nice to know that everyone came out for them and the awareness has been raised for Niamh’s Next Step.”

