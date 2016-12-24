Supermarket helps Rushden charity put on lunch for those who face spending Christmas alone

A supermarket helped put on a festive feast for people who may be spending some or all of Christmas alone.

Christmas dinner has been provided at Serve’s well-being centre in Church Street, Rushden, to 40 people over two days this week.

The charity did something similar with the help of Waitrose last year, although this year has seen the initiative increase from one day to two and this year it was supported by Asda.

The supermarket chain donated £1,000 towards providing all the trimmings for Christmas dinner, followed by Christmas pudding or sherry trifle, cheese and biscuits, tea, coffee and mince pies, as well as a gift.

Peter Sara from Serve said: “Last year we did it for 15 people, but we have been able to do it for 40 people this year.

“It’s amazing.”

He said volunteers had given up their time to go in and peel potatoes for the Christmas lunch laid on for Serve clients who will be alone for some or all of the Christmas period.

They also had free transport to and from lunch, as well as enjoying some carol singing during the afternoon.

Sam Rix, the community champion for Asda, goes out once a week to volunteer in Serve’s tea room through the Asda Foundation.

She said: “This place is so wonderful, they help so many different people.”

The money to cover the cost of lunch came from Asda’s Foundation Trust, which gives out grants with the aim of improving lives for people and communities in the UK both now and in the future.

Sam said her role allows her to go out and support different good causes in the area, such as Serve and the Salvation Army, and she added: “It’s nice to show people what we do.”

Serve, which has about 1,300 clients, also held a Christmas buffet for its volunteers on Thursday to say thank you for all their support during the year.