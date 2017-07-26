Summer fete raises more than £1,700 for Corby hospice

Supporters of a Corby hospice have helped raise more than £1,700 at its annual summer fete.

Lakelands Hospice in Butland Road, Corby, held the event earlier this month and it raised vital funds which will help continue its work which is so valuable to families in the area.

Sue Hall from the hospice said: “A massive thank you to all of our stallholders, Corby Fire Brigade, our team of dedicated volunteers and everyone who attended our summer fete on Sunday, July 16.

“Together we raised a whopping £1,746.31 for Lakelands Hospice, which will really help us to continue providing our high quality nursing care to people living in our community with life-limiting conditions.”

Lakelands Hospice is an independent charity committed to delivering the best possible practice and development of specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

It is entirely funded by voluntary donations and support from the community.

The hospice’s summer fete also included the official opening of the new garden, which has just had a makeover with money from Tesco’s Bags of Initiative scheme.

