Suitcase stolen from woman in Northampton McDonald’s

CCTV images have been released after a suitcase was stolen from McDonald’s customer in Northampton.

Northamptonshire Police say that between 5.35pm and 5.50pm on Monday January 23, a woman was in McDonald’s in the Drapery in the town centre.

While she was collecting her food, her red suitcase was stolen.

Officers would like to speak to the woman pictured, as she may be able to help with their enquiries.

Witnesses to this incident, or the woman pictured, can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.