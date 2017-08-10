Successful first event for new group tackling loneliness and isolation in Wellingborough

A new group launched to tackle the problem of loneliness and isolation among the elderly has held its first friendship group.

Meg Neilan, who used to be the events coordinator for a Wellingborough care home, has just launched Golden Years with the help of Nene Valley Community Action and Wellibus.

There will be a monthly meeting in the community room by the lakeside at Rushden Lakes

The group is aimed at giving elderly people the chance to take part in a range of social groups and activities to reduce loneliness and isolation.

Meg said: “We have held our first friendship group, which went really well.

“We will also be running a monthly friendship group at the meeting room overlooking the lake at Rushden Lakes, which we are very excited about.

“We just need to get the word out to more people so they know about these groups.”

Meg is really proud of how the first friendship group went and she is keen to get as many people involved as possible.

She said: “Everyone has a different story and everyone tackles various stages of life differently and at different levels.

“But most people, regardless of age, story or interests can benefit from being a unique part of a friendly group.”

Meg is in the process of applying for funding to help make a difference to people who have nobody to help them get out regularly.

She is looking to offer activities such as pub lunches, craft sessions, excursions, cream teas and picnics with a country walk.

She will also arrange for people to have their hair cut and styled.

The Golden Years friendship and activity group for over 65s meets every Tuesday from 1pm until 2.30pm in the community room at Tesco superstore in Wellingborough.

Tickets are £5 and include activity and refreshments.

To read more about the group and its recent launch event in Great Doddington, click here