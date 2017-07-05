Students inspired after visit from international artist

Budding artists from Bringhurst Primary School, Rockingham Primary School, Malcolm Arnold Academy and Lodge Park Academy were thrilled to meet British contemporary visual artist, Marc Quinn, as part of a special event.

Welcoming over 200 primary and secondary students from academies across the David Ross Education Trust (DRET), the event, which was held at Lodge Park Academy, allowed students to hear from an acclaimed artist and develop their skills through exclusive workshops.

The artist who is best known for Self, a sculpture of his head made with his own frozen blood, has exhibited his works around the world, most notably at the National Portrait Gallery, the Fourth Plinth in Trafalgar Square, the Royal Academy and the British Museum. During his visit Marc discussed how he began his career as an artist, the importance of believing in yourself and being intensely committed in order to achieve your ambitions.

He added: “There’s no obvious path to becoming an artist. You have to really want to do it, be stubborn and carry on going. You need to love making art and be driven to do it, much like the approach you need for business.”

Richard Williams, director of academic studies at DRET, said: “Our students were very fortunate to meet such an influential contemporary artist.”