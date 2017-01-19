Students get a glimpse of a career in medicine

Students from Brooke Weston Academy in Corby donned their scrubs to take part in a Operating Theatre Live workshop, where they dissected simulated body organs.

The Year 10 to 13 students, who are all interested in careers in medicine or science, dissected pig brains, removed eyes, examined the structure of lungs and attempted a heart transplant in an experience designed to be as authentic as possible.

The programme was created by Samuel Piri, a STEM coordinator, head of science and director of teacher training.

He studied anatomy before completing his teacher training. He said: “We visit schools, colleges and hospitals all over the country. Everything is curriculum linked and relevant to the students’ exams. We use real animal organs and we give students a first hand experience similar to being in a real operating theatre.

“I started Operating Theatre Live because there is a chronic shortage of science teachers and lack of creativity in bringing lessons to life. My main focus, from a teaching perspective, is always about impact, taking what students learn in the classroom and putting it into practice.”

Science teacher Dan Hawksley said: “We wanted to inspire them and show there are many medical routes to follow. Everyone really enjoyed performing the dissections. It has really opened their eyes to the possibility of a medical career.”