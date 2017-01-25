Stuck lorry 'drove over village green' after taking shortcut around roadworks near Northampton

Highways chiefs have urged road users to follow diversion signs around a closed bridge on the edge of Northampton, after numerous reports of reversing lorries clogging up a nearby village.

The A1599 is currently shut while a work crew fixes the Spratton Sands Bridge, damaged in a car crash in last year.

But since work started on Monday, A number of people in Spratton have reported how lorries are taking a short cut through the tiny village - only to get stuck in the twisting turns.

On one occasion lorry was reported having to perform a u-turn on the village green.

Fiona Keable, said: "We've got issues in Spratton with cars and huge HGV's completely ignoring the closure signs and the getting stuck in our village.

"All hours of the day and night.

"In ten minutes yesterday, I watched two massive HGV's go straight through Spratton to the actual closure signs then reverse or try and u turn down residential village streets."

A Northamptonshire County Council spokesman, has argued, "clear diversion signs are in place."

The council spokesman said: "The closure to the A5199 was advertised well in advance with signage on the road and widespread coverage in the media.

"The official diversion route, which needs to include like-for-like roads, is via the A14 and the A508, which both receive precautionary gritting treatments when necessary."

However some villagers have disputed this.

Spratton resident Sally Fox, said: "The road closure on the A5199 is a joke, poorly marked diversions mean many lorries throughout the day and night are reversing up the road, cutting through housing estates, getting stuck in small roads in the village.

"Please do something, someone is going to get hurt."

Jennifer Grace saw a large petrol tanker even got stuck on the village green.

"There was a large petrol tanker that got stuck yesterday and drove over the village green! Large HGVs are using minor roads that are not gritted, there was a car in the hedge yesterday morning, it's awful!