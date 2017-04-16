Stuck for something to do in Corby? This family-friendly page may help!

A Facebook page set up to help families looking for something to do in and around Corby is celebrating its first major milestone.

As a father-of-two who admitted there are times when they needed help finding something to do as a family, Mark Walker decided to launch a Facebook page aimed at helping others in the same situation.

When he launched ‘Corby-Family things to do’, he said: “Struggling to find something to do with the kids?

“As parents of two boys I know we sometimes do so let’s see if this works.

“A group which will hopefully give people a one-stop location to find family activities happening within Corby and the surrounding area.

“Whether you are a business, charity, school or any other group feel free to post on this group to show people just how much is going on for your kids to do in and around Corby.”

Mark was delighted when the page recently hit more than 1,100 members, but he is keen for as many people as possible to know about the page and to put it to good use.

And he added: “We have also run competitions and giveaways from companies that have donated items.

“The last example was 15 bin bags full of Halloween costumes that Tesco in Corby donated and I distributed it to local groups and charities.”

Another competition which has just been launched is the chance for a school or nursery to win some solid card Star Wars display material courtesy of Mick Brown, who is the community champion at Tesco Extra in Corby.

The winner will be selected at random and the prizes will be delivered once the children are back after the Easter break.

Anyone who would like to find out more about family-friendly activities going on in Corby or would like to promote their family events on the page can search for Corby Family Things To Do on Facebook.