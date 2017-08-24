String of burglaries in village near Corby

Police are appealing for witnesses after a string of burglaries in a village near Corby.

Several homes, cars and sheds were broken into in Spendlove Drive, Gretton, early on Sunday, August 20.

The offenders were both white men in their mid to late 20s.

One was slim with short fair hair and the other stocky. He either had dark hair or was wearing a black woolly hat, and was also wearing a black bomber jacket.

Anyone who saw them, or an old-style silver Vauxhall Astra coupe in the area at the time, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.