Strictly star joins the line-up for shows at Wellingborough theatre

Strictly Come Dancing’s Pasha Kovalev is the latest artist to join the programme confirmed for the recently re-opened Castle theatre in Wellingborough.

Since taking over the theatre in July, Wellingborough Council has been busy preparing the venue to re-open.

Pasha will be performing at The Castle theatre next year

Key to this has been ensuring the compliance of the building, putting in place a team of staff, organising a programme of events and setting up the infrastructure required to open the box office and administrative systems.

A priority for the council has been to re-engage the many community and amateur users, many of whom rely on the venue to present their productions, complemented by a programme of professionally received touring artists and shows and films.

Productions to look forward to include a one-night only screening of Michael Bublé: Tour Stop 148, Christmas with André Rieu broadcast live, Miss Saigon 25th Anniversary Gala Performance live broadcast, The Art Themen Quintet who perform as part of the NC Jazz season, Wellingborough School’s production of Oliver! and Franks’ Comedy Club.

Other highlights include Wellingborough Rotary Club Seasonal Concerts, C&D Productions new adaptation of Jack the Ripper for Halloween and the Arts Barn Gilbert & Sullivan Society’s production of Trial By Jury.

Christmas at The Castle will see the Russian Ice stars present their lavish ice show Snow White on Ice from December 14 until December 30.

The theatre is offering a special ‘first bite of the apple’ offer of 50 per cent off the first 200 tickets sold from 10am on Thursday, September 22, then after an early bird offer of £5 off tickets until the end of October.

Other family and group prices are available.

Highlights for Spring 2017 include Wellingborough Pantomime Society’s production of Cinderella, Wellingborough Amateur Operatic & Dramatic Society’s brand new production of Anything Goes, Wellingborough Gang Show, Sing-a-Long-a GREASE and Pasha Kovalev presents his new show Let’s Dance the Night Away in April 2017.

Other live screenings include a variety of National Theatre and Royal Opera House Live screenings soon to be announced.

A programme of films for autumn will be released shortly.

Further events are currently being firmed up for Spring which include comedy, theatre, music and children’s shows.

These will be released as they are confirmed on the theatre’s website as well as via its Twitter and Facebook pages.

Wellingborough Council leader Martin Griffiths said: “I would like to thank all users and customers for their understanding during this extremely busy set-up period.

“The timescales have been extraordinarily tight for the council and its partners in getting to this stage and I ask everyone to continue to be patient while the team on site continue to work on putting systems and processes in place.

“The Spring season is shaping up to look very exciting, with we hope, something to suit everyone, and I look forward to seeing you all at the theatre very soon.

“The Castle theatre is very much open for business.”

Tickets for all shows are available in person from The Castle, by calling 01933 270007 or online at www.castletheatre.co.uk from tomorrow at 10am.