Strictly Corby 2017 breaks all records

This year’s Strictly Corby event has so far raised a whopping £66,000 for Lakelands Hospice.

The total smashed last year’s previous best by an amazing £8,000 and provided a fantastic night’s entertainment for the sell-out lively crowd of almost 500 people at the Best Western Rockingham Forest Hotel.

The event was also broadcast live over the airwaves and screened live via the internet by the Corby Radio team.

Strictly Corby has now raised more than £240,000 for Lakelands in its seven-year history.

This year’s winner was Stacey Fotheringham who was representing Team Lynn & Lakelands Hospice and her professional partner Seamus Kelly.

The dancers were awarded points for the amount of funds they raised in the lead-up to and on the night and these were added to the judges scores for their dancing performances.

The two scores combined gave Stacey and Seamus the overall title.

Stacey said: “The 10 weeks’ training and fundraising was an incredible journey, hard work and very-time consuming but a fantastic experience.

“The atmosphere on the night was electric although I was very nervous, I was very proud to win it for Team Lynn.

“Individually I raised £10,832 which makes me very proud and honoured to be crowned Strictly Corby champion.”

Runners-up this year were Chris Turner representing Team Andy Hall and his partner Shelley Davies who danced a brilliant Friday the 13th routine as their show dance complete with extravagant props.

Chris said: “It was an amazing experience, something I’ll never forget.”

In third place overall was Debbie Keith representing Lakelands Hospice in memory of a special man – Adam Winkworth – and her partner John Ashton with an energetic country-themed show dance.

Debbie also took home the Vic Hardy Cup for best fundraiser, raising a jaw-dropping individual amount of £11,032.00.

She said: “Taking part in Strictly Corby is one of the best things I’ve ever done, I’m immensely proud of the amount raised and fully intend to keep on dancing.”

Owner of MaSH dance school Shelley Davis, who provided the professionals for the event, said: “All of the Mashdance professionals give up their time for free and I was really pleased with the quality of the dancing.

“There were some very technical dance routines performed to a high standard, it was also amazing to have helped Lakelands raise such a fantastic amount over the past seven years.”

Eleanor Springham and her partner Terry West took away the Best Show dance award on the night awarded by the judges for their stunning burlesque routine which scored a perfect 10 from each of the judges, while Dan Pickard representing Willow Place and his partner Liz Rogers were awarded the “Spirit of Strictly” title given to the couple who have had the most interesting journey.

Organiser Paul Marlow said: “Dan was a really enthusiastic contestant and was so supportive towards the whole group in rehearsals, a fully deserved award.”

Dan said: “The Strictly experience has been a real hoot and such good fun, I’d recommend it to anyone to get involved.”

Mr Marlow, whose team organises the whole event in aid of the hospice, added: “We are all stunned to have beaten last year’s total by an incredible £8,000.

“It’s a real team effort by so many people, especially by all of the dancers who really pulled together as a team to put on a professional show.

“This event really captures the Corby public’s imagination with the tickets selling out in just over 10 minutes.

“The feedback from all quarters has been fantastic; The Mashdance Chooitz, MDP and the Strictly revisited gang who performed in the intervals went down a storm and I’ve even had several people approach me after the show to put themselves forward for 2018.

“There are so many people to thank, it’s a real team effort, but without the support of the people of the Corby borough who continue to get behind everything we do we wouldn’t be where we are today.”

The amount raised will go to helping Lakelands raise their annual total of £525,000 which with no NHS or government funding is a vital step forward in making their goals.