Street snooker now on offer as part of new games area in Higham Ferrers

Youngsters got the chance to try street snooker at the official opening of a new games area in Higham Ferrers.

The mayor of Higham Ferrers, Cllr Peter Tomas, officially opened the new facilities at the multi-use games area at the Saffron Road Recreation Ground in Higham Ferrers on Tuesday.

Children from Higham Ferrers Junior School were invited to join the mayor for the occasion, as well as the chairman of East Northamptonshire Council Cllr Colin Wright, and Play Innovation, the company who designed and supplied the facilities to the town council.

The multi-use games area now has custom goal ends, basketball hoops and street snooker.

Children from school year groups 4, 5 and 6 learnt about the street snooker game and had a go themselves.

They were led in their sessions by Mark Hawkins, who represented Team GB at the Olympics in handball.

Street snooker might be inspired by the famous traditional cue sport of snooker but there are no cues or snooker balls in this outdoor target game.

The game is supported by a free mobile app download from Apple iOS and Google Play which teaches the basic rules of the game and has an online leaderboard so players in Higham Ferrers can compare their scores to other players across the world.

The new facilities have been part funded by the town council with support and the balance of the funding received from East Northamptonshire Council Community Facilities Fund.

Colin Wright, chairman of East Northamptonshire Council, said to the children at the opening: “It has been great to see you playing the street snooker today with such enthusiasm.

“I can see that you have all enjoyed yourselves thoroughly.

“You have a wonderful facility here and I am glad that East Northamptonshire Council has been able to play a part in providing it.”