Street sale to raise funds for Kettering hospice

People from three Kettering streets will be setting up their stalls this weekend to raise money for Cransley Hospice.

The Avenues Street Sale is taking place from 10am to 4pm on Saturday (May 13) in Kingsley, Neal and Blandford Avenues in Kettering.

About 50 people have already signed up to have a stall on the day.

But there is still time for people to have a stall outside their house for just £3, with money raised by the street sale going to Cransley Hospice.

A spokesman for the event said: “Everyone in this town knows someone that has been helped by Cransley Hospice so it is most definitely a good cause.”

Organisers say the sale is a great way to get rid of clutter from your house and to get involved in the community.

For more information about the event or to have a stall on Saturday, send an email to avenuescommunitysale@gmail.com.