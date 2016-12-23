Stray dog found in East Northants reunited with owner after Facebook appeal

A stray pooch who faced spending Christmas in kennels has been reunited with his elderly owner in Ringstead.

Sam the terrier was picked up yesterday (Thursday) from a vets in Oundle and transferred to East Northamptonshire Council’s kennel contractor Forest Lodge while his owner was located.

It’s believed Sam had been roaming for a day or so and a plea to find his owner was put on Facebook.

East Northamptonshire residents swiftly recognised Sam as belonging to a Mr Dickens from Ringstead, who was contacted immediately with the good news of Sam’s safety and location.

Delighted to be reunited with Sam, Mr Dickens was overjoyed to learn that a local resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, had paid the kennel fee.

Mr Dickens had already spoken with the council about a payment schedule but gratefully accepted this kind gesture and has thanked his guardian angel who just wanted to make sure that Sam was home for Christmas.

East Northamptonshire Council has added to Mr Dickens’ happy ending with the offer of a free microchip for Sam so that should he wander again, he can be quickly returned home.

Leader of East Northamptonshire Council Steven North said: “We’re so pleased this tale, or should that be tail, has a happy ending for Sam and his owner.

“This was a wonderful team effort and we wish Sam, Mr Dickens and all those who played their part in this a very merry Christmas and a happy new year.”