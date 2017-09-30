Stop, look and listen! Lesson in road safety for Corby children

Youngsters at a Corby nursery have been learning about road safety with the help of the police.

Margaret Lawson, who is a PCSO for Northants Police and part of the early intervention team, went out to meet children at Pen Green Nursery in Corby on Tuesday.

The youngsters donned high vis jackets for their lesson in road safety

With darker nights on the way and parents needing to cross the busy road with their children, she thought it would be an ideal time to talk to the youngsters about staying safe when going to and from nursery.

She also thinks it a good age to learn about road safety in preparation for starting school.

After putting on the high vis jackets, PCSO Lawson took them out to the crossing to talk about how they can stay safe when crossing the road.

She said: “Pen Green has the crossing directly outside it and with the nights drawing in, they need to know how to stay safe.”

PCSO Lawson on the crossing with the youngsters

The group crossed the road safely together before standing with PCSO Lawson on the path to learn more about the Green Cross Code.

PCSO Lawson said the parents were 100 per cent behind the idea and she praised the children for their efforts, including waving to the drivers to say thank you for stopping for them.

She said: “They were answering all the questions and they absolutely loved it.”