A quantity of jewellery was stolen during a burglary in Viking Way, Corby, sometime between 1.45pm and 9.15pm on Friday (February 3).

The property was later found at the Copenhagen Road end of Viking Way by a member of the public.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have any information about the burglary.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the burglary can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.