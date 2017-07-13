Still time to nominate a local hero to open Rushden Lakes’ new M&S store

Time is running out to nominate a local hero to be guest of honour at the opening of the new M&S store at Rushden Lakes.

Marks & Spencer has partnered with the Northamptonshire Telegraph to find a member of the community to officially open the new M&S store at the £140 million retail and leisure scheme.

M&S at Rushden Lakes is looking for a local community hero to open the new store

The deserving winner will not only cut the ribbon at the launch on Friday, July 28, but will be treated to an exclusive tour of the store and lunch at the M&S Café.

They will also receive a £200 M&S gift card to treat themselves in-store.

Emily King, store manager for M&S Rushden Lakes, said: “With less than a week to go before the competition closes, I would like to encourage everyone in our community to nominate a deserving individual and be part of recognising our local heroes.”

Individuals can be nominated by friends, family or work colleagues and can be anyone who is renowned for their hard work and dedication within the community.

Inside the new M&S store at Rushden Lakes

To apply, simply state your name, contact details and a short description of who should be made M&S’s community hero.

All nominations can be emailed to communityhero@grayling.com or posted to Rushden Community Hero, Grayling, Third Floor, Assay Studios, Newhall Street, Birmingham, B3 1SF.

The deadline for entries is midnight on Monday, July 17.

When the new store opens on July 28, M&S Rushden Lakes will span two floors and offer something for everyone.

It will feature extensive womenswear and lingerie departments, including a walk-in bra fitting service.

A dedicated beauty department will provide customers with this summer’s essentials and luxury cosmetics, while the menswear, kidswear and homeware departments will be packed with seasonal must-haves for the family and home.

The 42,000sq ft store will also feature a foodhall which will provide thousands of food and drink products perfect for alfresco dining or a seasonal weekend treat.

M&S Rushden Lakes will be open from 8am until 8pm Monday to Saturday and from 11am to 5pm on Sundays, with 1,200 parking spaces available at the retail park just off the A45 at Rushden.