Steelmen assistant boss given driving ban after drink-fuelled crash

Corby Town’s assistant manager David Bell has been banned from driving after crashing while more than twice the drink-drive limit.

Bell, 32, appeared before magistrates in Wellingborough yesterday (Wednesday) after the incident at 4am on Christmas Eve.

The court heard how Bell, who has made regular appearances as a midfielder for the club this season, crashed his Audi A3 in Carina Way just off Junction 9 of the A14 in Kettering.

The crash caused “significant” damage to the central reservation which obstructed the road before police attended.

Officers conducted a roadside breath test and arrested Bell.

He was taken into custody where he blew 86mcg per 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Bell, who lives in Leicester, was banned from driving for 22 months, fined £370 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £37.

Addressing the court to apologise for his actions, he said: “It was a bad call and an error of judgement.

“It won’t happen again.”

Sentencing, chairman of the bench Mark Bates said: “This could have been even worse for you but fortunately no-one was injured.”