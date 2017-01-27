Steel sculpture unveiled at Corby Railway Station

A new steel sculpture has been unveiled at Corby Railway Station.

Mayor of Corby Julie Riley was joined by council representatives, internationally renowned artist John Atkin and Interkey yesterday to mark the official ‘big reveal’ of the sculpture.

The Sundew Sculpture, designed by Mr Atkin and funded by a donation for public art from housing and infrastructure developers, was revealed for the very first time on Wednesday.

The look of the piece of art, which was constructed by local company Interkey, largely with Corby Steel provided by Tata, was chosen by members of the public after a vote last year.

It is named after the giant walking dragline which was used in Corby in the 1970s.

Corby Council lead member for community Cllr John McGhee said: “It’s been an honour to have been involved in this project from the very beginning, and what a great feeling it is to see this magnificent new sculpture firmly in place at the Corby Railway Station where it belongs, bringing just the amount of life and character to the station that it needed.

“A big thank you to everyone involved, including members of the public who picked this particular design back in 2016.

“It was a fantastic choice and, along with others I’m sure, I’m so pleased with the end result.”